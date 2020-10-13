“Dancing Dad” Chuck Joins Us! [INTERVIEW]

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Aiden Yielding was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. “Dancing Dad” Chuck can’t be in the hospital during his son’s treatments. But he can dance. Thank you Chuck for inspiring KiddNation with your dancing and being such a great dad to Aiden.

Support the Yielding family during this difficult time and buy an ALL in for Aiden Shirt. Plus… If you’d like to help, an account was started where you can donate. Visit GoFundMe.com for more information!

We want to be there for you too! Join our Do Good movement, find your passion and do your part to make your community and our world a better place. Share your Do Good story with us HERE!

