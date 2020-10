Ana revealed a lot of things from her tell-all in today’s midweek update! Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

MORE MIDWEEK UPDATES

Ana’s Midweek Update: Put A Finger Down If…

Ana’s Midweek Update: Keeping Up With The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Ana’s Midweek Update: The Girlfriend’s Guide To The Return Of Sports

Ana’s Midweek Update: Hair Full Of Secrets was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: