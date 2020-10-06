Turn Up Tuesday: Spooky Cocktails & Good Kissers

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this spooky cocktail and a very telling way to find out if someone is a good kisser!
Get his tasty recipe for The Poison Apple below.
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 oz of Crown Apple
- 1 oz Apple Pucker
- 0.5 oz of Grenadine
- 3 oz of Cranberry Juice
- A dash of Gold Luster Dust
Shake well with ice.
Serve in a clear glass.
