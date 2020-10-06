Turn Up Tuesday: Spooky Cocktails & Good Kissers

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this spooky cocktail and a very telling way to find out if someone is a good kisser!

Get his tasty recipe for The Poison Apple below.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz of Crown Apple

1 oz Apple Pucker

0.5 oz of Grenadine

3 oz of Cranberry Juice

A dash of Gold Luster Dust

Shake well with ice.

Serve in a clear glass.

