The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Spooky Cocktails & Good Kissers

Turn Up Tuesday 100620

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this spooky cocktail and a very telling way to find out if someone is a good kisser!

Get his tasty recipe for The Poison Apple below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 oz of Crown Apple
  • 1 oz Apple Pucker
  • 0.5 oz of Grenadine
  • 3 oz of Cranberry Juice
  • A dash of Gold Luster Dust

Shake well with ice.

Serve in a clear glass.

MORE TURN UP TUESDAY

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Debate

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Conversation Starters

Turn Up Energy Bites!

Turn Up Tuesday: Spooky Cocktails & Good Kissers  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close