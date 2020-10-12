7 People Killed During Violent Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend in Indianapolis continued Sunday night when a man died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Washington Street. Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he died, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said.

The homicide was the seventh of the weekend in Indianapolis.

Earlier Sunday evening, officers found two people shot inside an apartment before 6:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Vega Way. Sibley said medics pronounced one person dead at the scene and a second victim was in serious condition.

“We are not releasing at this time the suspects that we are looking for, but we can say they are clearing the area to make the area safe. Obviously, these are armed people they are looking for,” Sibley said.

Other homicides over the weekend included:

At about 9:40 p.m. Friday, a man was shot to death and then hit by the driver of a vehicle in the 3000 block of North Park Avenue.

Minutes later, on the west side, a woman was shot in the 1200 block of North King Avenue. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition, but she died later in the evening.

At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Martin Cruz, a Marion County Jail inmate, was found dead after he was believed to have been assaulted by another inmate.

Officers were dispatched just after noon Sunday to 120 W. 38th Street after a person was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant.

A woman died at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday after she was shot and the vehicle she was driving hit a building in the 8400 block of Craig Street in Castleton. Officers originally were called to the scene after witnesses found a man lying on the ground in the 8700 block of Masters Road. Police believe he fell from a vehicle and both incidents are part of one investigation.

At least nine other people were transported to area hospitals with nonfatal gunshot wounds. The person’s death in the 2600 block of East Washington Street marked the 187th homicide and 160th intentional homicide in 2020.

“We’re really disappointed. This is discouraging,” Sibley said. “We don’t want to see this violence take place.”

Anyone with information about a homicide should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

7 People Killed During Violent Weekend in Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com

