Producer Trey, Nick & White Cheddar’s Quarantine Songs

Three quarantine parody song performances! Whose do you like the most? Check out the lyrics below…

Plus, Casey was sadly shut out of the vault when she played today… But listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

VIDEOS

AUDIO

Producer Trey’s:

Song: “Dynamite” by BTS

Subject: Sweatpants All Day

“Cause My uh uh uh jeans are tight

But naked on the zoom call would not be right

Shoes off, get up in the morn’

Gotta do my job from home

Is Covid airborne?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Furlough, and I’m all alone

Just rock LuluLemon.

No dough, cash is blown

Everything has been postponed

This is getting comfy, let’s keep this goin on. (Woo-hoo)

All this food is Yummy, yeah, my waistline’s getting chubby, huh

Real clothes, fit no mo’, not into that, I just say no

No one knows when I’ll wake up

Hey, you know

Cause My uh uh uh jeans are tight

But naked on the zoom call would not be right

(Hey)

Wearing sweats all day, what is that little stain?

Don’t look at them with a blacklight, woah-oh-oh”

Producer Nick’s:

Song: “Sugar” by Maroon 5

Subject: Zoom/Virtual Meetings

“I’m nervous baby, I cannot sleep

my presentation, might

make me weep

What could go wrong here?

Connection weak?

And is my camera even in HD?

I miss the conference room

But instead it gonna be on zoom

Will I remember to unmute….my mic

I hope they can see my new plants

Oh I am not wearing pants

my virtual background is France

It’s time

Let’s meet

Wont you send that Zoom link to me?

Colleagues. Attention Please.

oh crap did my camera freeze

Yeah, I’ve got the good lighting

Hair looking right

Wish I had invested in this site

It’s time

Let’s meet

Wont you send that Zoom link to me?”

Producer White Cheddar’s:

Song: “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

featuring Subject: TikTok Ban

“(I will be bored in this house)

(I will be bored in this house)

(I will be bored in this house)

(I will be bored in this house)

TRYIN TO BAN TIK TOK

I’M SO MAD CAN’T EVEN SPEAK!

NO WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

MAKES MY SOCIAL LIFE WEAK, WOO

YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH

YEAH, YOU MESSIN WITH MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

HEAR THE DEADLINES COMING SOON FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

YEAH I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

WHITE HOUSE GONNA BAN IT… BET

RUMORS ALL AROUND THE TOWN

NOT GOIN NOWHERE NOT DONE YET

I’LL JUST RENEGADE AND WIPE IT DOWN

FLIP THE SWITCH, CAN’T TOUCH THIS

CAN’T BE BANNED… I’M GONNA MISS

LEVEL UP, VOGUE AND PLANK

MAKE SOME TIME TO HANG AND DRANK

WALK IN NAKED… TOOTSIE SLIDE

LET’S DO BOTH… CAN’T BE DENIED

I WANT YOU TO POST YOUR TIK TOK DANCE

WHILE YOU STILL HAVE A CHANCE

FYP… SPILL SOME TEA

TIK TOK STAYIN… DON’T TRUST ME

AIN’T GOT CLOUT… THAT’S NO CAP…

SAVAGE DANCING UP IN THIS APP

(I will be bored in this house)

(I will be bored in this house)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

YEAH, YOU MESSIN WITH MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

HEAR THE DEADLINES COMING SOON FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

YEAH I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

THAT’S MY TYPE… THAT’S MY TYPE

JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

CRANBERRY DREAMS AND CHICKEN WING

JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

I’m talking WAP, WAP, WAP

JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’

WHAT’S YOUR NAME… WHAT’S YOUR SIGN…

JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’ uh!

(I will be bored in this house)

(I will be bored in this house)”

RELATED: Kellie & Ana’s Quarantine Songs!

Producer Trey, Nick & White Cheddar’s Quarantine Songs was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: