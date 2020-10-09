Producer Trey, Nick & White Cheddar’s Quarantine Songs

Three quarantine parody song performances! Whose do you like the most? Check out the lyrics below…
Producer Trey’s:
- Song: “Dynamite” by BTS
- Subject: Sweatpants All Day
“Cause My uh uh uh jeans are tight
But naked on the zoom call would not be right
Shoes off, get up in the morn’
Gotta do my job from home
Is Covid airborne?
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Furlough, and I’m all alone
Just rock LuluLemon.
No dough, cash is blown
Everything has been postponed
This is getting comfy, let’s keep this goin on. (Woo-hoo)
All this food is Yummy, yeah, my waistline’s getting chubby, huh
Real clothes, fit no mo’, not into that, I just say no
No one knows when I’ll wake up
Hey, you know
Cause My uh uh uh jeans are tight
But naked on the zoom call would not be right
(Hey)
Wearing sweats all day, what is that little stain?
Don’t look at them with a blacklight, woah-oh-oh”
Producer Nick’s:
- Song: “Sugar” by Maroon 5
- Subject: Zoom/Virtual Meetings
“I’m nervous baby, I cannot sleep
my presentation, might
make me weep
What could go wrong here?
Connection weak?
And is my camera even in HD?
I miss the conference room
But instead it gonna be on zoom
Will I remember to unmute….my mic
I hope they can see my new plants
Oh I am not wearing pants
my virtual background is France
It’s time
Let’s meet
Wont you send that Zoom link to me?
Colleagues. Attention Please.
oh crap did my camera freeze
Yeah, I’ve got the good lighting
Hair looking right
Wish I had invested in this site
It’s time
Let’s meet
Wont you send that Zoom link to me?”
Producer White Cheddar’s:
- Song: “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- Subject: TikTok Ban
“(I will be bored in this house)
(I will be bored in this house)
(I will be bored in this house)
(I will be bored in this house)
TRYIN TO BAN TIK TOK
I’M SO MAD CAN’T EVEN SPEAK!
NO WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
MAKES MY SOCIAL LIFE WEAK, WOO
YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH
YEAH, YOU MESSIN WITH MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
HEAR THE DEADLINES COMING SOON FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
YEAH I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
WHITE HOUSE GONNA BAN IT… BET
RUMORS ALL AROUND THE TOWN
NOT GOIN NOWHERE NOT DONE YET
I’LL JUST RENEGADE AND WIPE IT DOWN
FLIP THE SWITCH, CAN’T TOUCH THIS
CAN’T BE BANNED… I’M GONNA MISS
LEVEL UP, VOGUE AND PLANK
MAKE SOME TIME TO HANG AND DRANK
WALK IN NAKED… TOOTSIE SLIDE
LET’S DO BOTH… CAN’T BE DENIED
I WANT YOU TO POST YOUR TIK TOK DANCE
WHILE YOU STILL HAVE A CHANCE
FYP… SPILL SOME TEA
TIK TOK STAYIN… DON’T TRUST ME
AIN’T GOT CLOUT… THAT’S NO CAP…
SAVAGE DANCING UP IN THIS APP
(I will be bored in this house)
(I will be bored in this house)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
YEAH, YOU MESSIN WITH MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
HEAR THE DEADLINES COMING SOON FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
YEAH I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR MY WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
THAT’S MY TYPE… THAT’S MY TYPE
JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
CRANBERRY DREAMS AND CHICKEN WING
JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
I’m talking WAP, WAP, WAP
JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’
WHAT’S YOUR NAME… WHAT’S YOUR SIGN…
JUST WATCHIN AND POSTIN’ uh!
(I will be bored in this house)
(I will be bored in this house)”
