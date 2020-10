INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public School system is adding crossing guards at some spots near schools, and at the same time encouraging some children to walk to school, if they live close enough to do so.

As WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez reports, the aim to to decrease the number of children on school buses during the pandemic.

