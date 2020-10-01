The Dateline NBC legend Josh Mankiewicz joins the show to talk about the latest season of Dateline… Plus, he gives his thoughts on Carole Baskin and the JonBenét Ramsey case.

MORE CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Why Don’t We Is Changing Things Up [INTERVIEW]

Dr. Oz On His New Season, Coronavirus Vaccines & More! [INTERVIEW]

Madison Beer’s New Music Is Our Power Anthem [INTERVIEW]

BTS Share What Their Favorite Part Of 2020 Is + Their Love For The BTS Army! [INTERVIEW]

Dateline NBC’s Josh Mankiewicz Talks ‘Dateline,’ Carole Baskin & More! [INTERVIEW] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: