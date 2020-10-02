Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connection: Registering and Voting in the Upcoming Election

It is finally October which means that Election Day is getting even closer.

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Russell Hollis, Deputy Director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office about how people can get registered to vote before the October 5th deadline. Russell also explained what precautions will be taken at polling locations, who can vote, when can you request an absentee ballot, where you can view a sample ballot, and more.

To register to vote, check your information, see a sample ballot, track your absentee ballot, or find your polling location and hours, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

If you live in Marion county, you can also find all of the above information and more at vote.indy.gov.

Important dates:

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, October 5, 2020

Early voting starts: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Early voting ends: Monday, November 2, 2020

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Election Day and Absentee Ballots Postmarked: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Also to note: This conversation was recorded on Monday, September 28, 2020. Following the recording, a judge ruled that mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 must be counted by local election boards if they are received by November 13. You can learn more by visiting the WISH TV story here.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

election , indy's connection , metheny , voter , voting

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close