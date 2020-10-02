Indy’s Connection: Registering and Voting in the Upcoming Election

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Russell Hollis, Deputy Director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office about how people can get registered to vote before the October 5th deadline. Russell also explained what precautions will be taken at polling locations, who can vote, when can you request an absentee ballot, where you can view a sample ballot, and more.

To register to vote, check your information, see a sample ballot, track your absentee ballot, or find your polling location and hours, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

If you live in Marion county, you can also find all of the above information and more at vote.indy.gov.

Important dates:

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, October 5, 2020

Early voting starts: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Early voting ends: Monday, November 2, 2020

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Election Day and Absentee Ballots Postmarked: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Also to note: This conversation was recorded on Monday, September 28, 2020. Following the recording, a judge ruled that mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 must be counted by local election boards if they are received by November 13. You can learn more by visiting the WISH TV story here.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: