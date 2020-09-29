Entertainment News
Disney+ Adds Viewing Party Feature

FINALLY I’ve been waiting for this ever since Netflix Party!!!

Disney+ added a new feature called “GroupWatch.” This will let up to seven Disney+ subscribers to screen a show or movie simultaneously and react together.

Similar apps have come out in the wake of the pandmeic like Netflix Party and Scener. So people can have viewing parties together on other platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, but the other apps are browser extensions that require laptops. GroupWatch is unique in that it can be on as large a screen as the audience wants. Unlike similar apps, however, GroupWatch won’t allow for viewers to react with typed text; rather, they can only use emojis such as “funny” or “surprised.”

GroupWatch will appear as an icon, with an outline of three people, on the “details” page of any movie or show and a viewer can simply tap it and invite others to join.

Disney+, which launched in November 2019, has more than 60 million global subscribers as of August 2020. It immediately established itself as a powerhouse and a serious competitor to other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

According to the company, this new feature was planned before COVID-19. The GroupWatch feature is now live in the United States.

