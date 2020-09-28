Entertainment News
Kris Jenner confirms she will not be joining ‘RHOBH’

Even though fans would like to see Kris Jenner on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don’t hold your breath.

Several fans have been speculating that Kris would join the series following news of her show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” coming to an end. Kris has confirmed she doesn’t have time for another series at the moment, though she’s open to more guest appearances.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” Jenner admitted to Ellen DeGeneres. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life … and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Andy Cohen previously shared that he didn’t think the momager would be interested in joining the show because she wouldn’t have the same amount of control she had on “KUWTK” as a producer.

“I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over,” he said on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” coming to an end. “Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?

“She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits,” he continued. “I think for someone who is used to having so much power of a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Close