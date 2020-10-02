National
National

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

NATO LEADERS MEETING-Downing Street

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interestingly enough, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly said that the virus will disappear. Thirty-four times on record if you’re keeping count. *Insert plot twist here*

There is no formal announcement as to what Trump’s quarantine process will look like or if it will affect the upcoming debate schedule but Melania stated all upcoming engagements are now postponed.

Story developing.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

 

