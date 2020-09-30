Why Don’t We Is Changing Things Up [INTERVIEW]

J-Si got to chat with Why Don’t We, and they explained how they are changing things up in this new era! Plus, what have they been up to during this crazy year?

Get their new single “Fallin’” HERE!

AUDIO

MUSIC VIDEO

