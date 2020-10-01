Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Doesn’t Stop When September Ends, Revisit Interviews and Resources from this Month

As we wrap up September, Jules and Emily wanted to remind you that you matter and you are not alone.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-273-82555 (TALK) to connect with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

For more resources including app recommendations, check out our mental health resources post.

Below, you can revisit some conversations we had earlier this month on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Alice Jordan-Miles, Director of Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, joined Jules and Emily Metheny about breaking the stigma around talking about mental health and resources available to people struggling with suicidal thoughts including some phone apps.

Julie Hayden, Greater Indianapolis Chapter Administrator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, joined Jules and Emily Metheny to talk about what a mental health crisis is and why having a mental health crisis plan is important.

Chris Paulsen, CEO of the Indiana Youth Group, joined Jules and Emily Metheny to talk about the challenges some youth and teens face as well as what the Trevor Project’s National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health 2020 shows. For the second part of the interview, Dr. Kelsea Visalli debunks different therapy myths and clarifies some of the experience.

David Berman, Vice President of Mental Health America of Indiana, joined Jules and Emily Metheny to talk about what the some of the statistics of suicide are and how to start a conversation with someone who may be struggling with their mental health.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: