A troll told J-Si he was putting on some weight… but who hasn’t right now. Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

VIDEO

AUDIO

KKMS Daily News: J-Si Gets Rejected

J-Si’s Safe Word

J-Si’s Traumatizing Prank

J-Si’s Feeling Thicc was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: