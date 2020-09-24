KKMS Daily News: Judging Emma Kelly’s Tastes

Kellie is judging her daughter’s tastes. Part-Time Justin needs to launch an investigation on his missing pants!

Ana wants to know.. Is this a girl code violation or can she keep it? Nick says this product is a life changer. And move over, plants! Big Al has a new obsession!

Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

