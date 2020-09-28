Indy
HomeIndy

Far Eastside Event Encourages People To Take Part In Census Count

INDIANAPOLIS — This week would have marked the deadline for census counting but it has been extended through Oct. 31.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League and the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, teamed up today to make sure every person counts.

“We’ve got $675 million that will be determined by the census and we need everyone to count,” said Adrianne Slash, The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League president.

They called it a family block party, full of family fun, music, and plenty of food.

“An event like this is needed as we are in the middle of a pandemic some of the restrictions lessening,” CAFÉ chief programs officer Kendra Nowell said. “This is a time people can come out and enjoy the nice weather as we are approaching Fall and just bringing awareness to the community,”

“For every person who isn’t counted that could be around 30-thousand dollars for the funding that doesn’t make it into the community,” Slash said.

Money that matters to this community.

“It’s important for us to understand the census areas that are under-reporting and the primarily black areas are under-reporting,” Slash said.

Aside from making sure everyone is counted the party made sure to place an emphasis on voting because with November elections on the way they say every voice matter.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League partnered with CAFE as part of their leadership fellowship service project. School supplies were also given out at the event.

Far Eastside Event Encourages People To Take Part In Census Count  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close