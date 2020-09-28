INDIANAPOLIS — This week would have marked the deadline for census counting but it has been extended through Oct. 31.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League and the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, teamed up today to make sure every person counts.

“We’ve got $675 million that will be determined by the census and we need everyone to count,” said Adrianne Slash, The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League president.

They called it a family block party, full of family fun, music, and plenty of food.

“An event like this is needed as we are in the middle of a pandemic some of the restrictions lessening,” CAFÉ chief programs officer Kendra Nowell said. “This is a time people can come out and enjoy the nice weather as we are approaching Fall and just bringing awareness to the community,”

“For every person who isn’t counted that could be around 30-thousand dollars for the funding that doesn’t make it into the community,” Slash said.

Money that matters to this community.

“It’s important for us to understand the census areas that are under-reporting and the primarily black areas are under-reporting,” Slash said.

Aside from making sure everyone is counted the party made sure to place an emphasis on voting because with November elections on the way they say every voice matter.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League partnered with CAFE as part of their leadership fellowship service project. School supplies were also given out at the event.

Far Eastside Event Encourages People To Take Part In Census Count was originally published on wtlcfm.com

