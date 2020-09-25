Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Vin Diesel Just Dropped A SONG…Yes, Where He Sings

Vin Diesel

Source: Instagram / Instagram

It’s the year of 2020, where things just keeps getting weirder and weirder…and the craziness just keeps topping itself.  With that being said, Vin Diesel has teamed up with Kygo to release his first song called, “Feel Like I Do.”  Yes, where he is actually singing.

He premiered it today (9/25) on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” with a virtual audience dancing in the background.  Honestly, it looked like a skit straight from SNL.  Is this a joke, or is this for real?  Obviously this is some sort of publicity stunt.  Maybe it’s going to be on the upcoming F&F soundtrack?  Check out what Vin Diesel had to say below (and peep the awkward virtual dancing).

 

 

Listen to the full song below, and let me know your thoughts on social @RadioTheJules.

 

Somewhere Pilot Pete and his mom are listening and shedding happy tears for a new Kygo song that they can dance together to!

RELATED: Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel And Dwayne The Rock” Johnson Have Kissed And Made Up

 

Dropped , Feel Like I Do , Kygo , Muisc , new , Releases , sing , song , Vin Diesel

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close