LISTEN: Vin Diesel Just Dropped A SONG…Yes, Where He Sings

It’s the year of 2020, where things just keeps getting weirder and weirder…and the craziness just keeps topping itself. With that being said, Vin Diesel has teamed up with Kygo to release his first song called, “Feel Like I Do.” Yes, where he is actually singing.

He premiered it today (9/25) on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” with a virtual audience dancing in the background. Honestly, it looked like a skit straight from SNL. Is this a joke, or is this for real? Obviously this is some sort of publicity stunt. Maybe it’s going to be on the upcoming F&F soundtrack? Check out what Vin Diesel had to say below (and peep the awkward virtual dancing).

Listen to the full song below, and let me know your thoughts on social @RadioTheJules.

Somewhere Pilot Pete and his mom are listening and shedding happy tears for a new Kygo song that they can dance together to!

