Hilary Duff’s Name Is Tattooed On Her Husband’s Butt!!!

Is it really true love if your spouse hasn’t tattooed your name on their butt cheek?

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are fully married and raising two children together (Banks and Luca, Hilary’s son from a previous marriage), but they just took their relationship to the next stage. You know, stage 5: the name-tattooed-on-the-butt-cheek stage.

Matthew revealed this major life update on Instagram when he posted a pic of his pants halfway down his legs and showed off how he got Hilary’s name in script on his left butt cheek. The singer captioned it, “Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

And just in case there was any confusion about which Hilary his butt is referring to, he tagged @hilaryduff right on the cheek! Showing her support and love for her husband, Hilary commented, “Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy.”

Hilary wasn’t the only one to get in on the fun. Comedian Whitney Cummings joked, “Wait I just got this too,” as Succession actor Nicholas Braun wrote, “Gains,” “Crack,” and “Cheeks.” Nothing gets past him!

Some fans even pointed out how this is definitely Hilary’s actual handwriting. The tattoo appears to be in Duff’s handwriting, which a comparison to her 2000s merch line “Stuff by Duff” confirms.

Hilary married the singer-songwriter in December 2019, seven months after Matthew popped the question. The couple began dating three years earlier in 2016 after meeting in 2015 while working on Duff’s album Breath In. Breathe Out.

