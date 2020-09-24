Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man I Want’

Cardi B is sticking to her decision to divorce Offset. On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old rapper went live on her OnlyFans account, where she talked to her supporters about her split from husband Offset and how she has no immediate plans to start dating.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave.”

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” she told viewers on the subscription-based service. “I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Then talking about her plans during her divorce, Cardi said that she could “rebirth” herself and was adamant that she is single by choice. “I could date any man I want.” She added, “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

During her live event on OnlyFans, Cardi also touched upon her relationship with Offset, who she shares her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with.

“I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” she began. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Cardi previously got candid about the separation in an Instagram Live video on Sept. 18, during which she revealed that she’s “not hurt” about ending her marriage.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she told fans. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t. This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”

“I just got tired of f**king arguing,” Cardi added. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

A hearing for Cardi and Offset’s divorce has been set for Nov. 4.

