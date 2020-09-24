Entertainment News
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!

Zayn Malik has confirmed the birth of his daughter, with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Zayne posted a picture of the newborn gripping his hand on Twitter Wednesday evening, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi posted about their daughter shortly after, writing on Instagram beside a black-and-white picture of her big hand and the baby’s little hand, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

 

Gigi confirmed she and Zane were expecting in an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon and kept a pretty low profile after that. In July, Gigi wrote on social media that she’d largely abstained from sharing glimpses of her pregnancy because she believed other issues (like the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement) deserved more of her attention. Gigi did end up sharing a couple of stunning maternity pics on instagram.

 

from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

making-of :)

7.26.20 🕊

Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have been dating on and off since 2015. Rumors that Hadid had given birth surfaced earlier this week after she posted a series of throwback photos of her baby bump, but the couple didn’t confirm the news until Wednesday.

