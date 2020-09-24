Exclusive Interviews
EXCLUSIVE: Hannibal Buress Talks Drive-In Tour, Quarantine, & More!

Equinox Presents 'Celebrity Basketball Spectacular' To Benefit Sports Spectacular

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Comedian, actor, writer, producer…let’s just call him multi-talented…Hannibal Buress, recently sat down for a quick Zoom Q&A with DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love.  They chatted about what he’s been doing during quarantine, what he listens to before he hits the stage, and his Drive-In tour that’s making a stop in Indy on Friday, September 25th.  Check out their chat below!

Catch Buress’ “Let’s See How This Goes” drive-in theater tour Friday (9/25) at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre.  Hang out with DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love every weeknight from 7- Midnight, just tell Alexa to “open RadioNOW 100.9!”

