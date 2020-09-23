Indy company creates tool to help companies safely bring back employees

Many Hoosiers have settled into a work-from-home setup. But many offices are looking at implementing return-to-work plans that allow their employees to remain safe and healthy.

Indy-based company, hc1, has developed a COVID-19 solution that is ready to help make that process easier for employers.

hc1 transforms lab data into personalized healthcare insights. This is to ensure the right patient gets exactly the right diagnostic test from the lab and the correct prescription to allow them to be as healthy as possible.

While in the pandemic, an important signal you can find with people’s health is how risky is the area that people live and work from an infection perspective.

hc1 created Workforce Advisor which is a way for employers to track real-time lab results. It is a local risk index to help employers support the health and safety of its employees.

Source: theindychannel.com

