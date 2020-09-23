Indy
Both U.S. Senators From Indiana Support Hearings For Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

Both U.S. senators from Indiana support hearings for Trump's SCOTUS pick

The two U.S. senators from Indiana have committed to holding hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Republican Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun both said on Tuesday they support hearings for the nominee, despite Republicans in the Senate holding up former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

Young, who was a nominee for Senate at the time, supported holding up hearings on Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

“Given that this lifetime appointment could reshape the Supreme Court for generations I would prefer that the American people be offered an opportunity to weigh in this fall, and I share Vice President Joe Biden’s reservations about the Senate holding confirmation hearings during a Presidential election year; it’s about principle and process, not the person,” he said in 2016.

Read the full story here.

Source: theindychannel.com

Both U.S. Senators From Indiana Support Hearings For Trump’s SCOTUS Pick  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

