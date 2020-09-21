Zendaya’s Historic 2020 Emmy Win

For the second year in a row, the lead drama actress Emmy has gone to a fresh face. Zendeya won the coveted award for Lead Actress in a Drama series, for her role as troubled teen drug addict Rue in HBO’s controversial show “Euphoria.”

And Zendaya has made history with this win, not only for becoming the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category, but also for being the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”), who won in 2015. Zendaya is over a decade younger than everyone else in this year’s category. She’s also arguably the least experienced nominee in this year’s category. Fellow nominees included Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Coleman (“The Crown”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”).

She thanked her family, team and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. “I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based the series on his own battle with drug addiction. “I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she added. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

The actress was clearly shocked and not expecting to win, as the room full of family members behind her danced and shrieked. People took to Twitter to share there excitement.

ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA — HBO (@HBO) September 21, 2020

Zendaya just became the youngest actor to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and honestly, couldn't think of anyone better to have that honor 🎉 #Emmys — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 21, 2020

So happy for you @Zendaya!! Your performance in #Euphoria is outstanding 🌟💯🙌🏼 https://t.co/gJkJokTRt5 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 21, 2020

“Hope in the young people” YESSSSSSS @Zendaya — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 21, 2020

YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED pic.twitter.com/IiL2u0Bc6r — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020

Labeling Zendaya’s 2020 Emmy win “the biggest upset” has caused some mixed messages among fans and trolls alike.

The Post’s tweeted a headline that read “Biggest upset: Zendaya wins Emmys 2020 over Jennifer Aniston, Laura Linney,” with a screengrab of a Zendaya holding her award. Some fans were quick to come to Zendaya’s defense.

Who is upset exactly? Because it’s not me https://t.co/4KHAA7Ea7K — ada enechi (@adaenechi) September 21, 2020

I would like to point out that in the context of a competition, like a sports game orrrrr an award’s show, “upset” is used to mean a surprise victory, especially for an “underdog” like Zendaya who was up against industry heavyweights. Regardless of the linguistically difficulties of the evening, overall everyone seemed to be thrilled for Zendaya’s big win!

“Euphoria” has been renewed for a second season.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: