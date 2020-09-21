Someone came out to their family, and their grandma doesn’t accept them. What should she do to try to save this relationship? Plus, is moving a marriage deal-breaker?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Too Much Solo Laundry

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: “Get Him Arrested”

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: The COVID Rut

Love Letters To Kellie: Grandma Doesn’t Accept Me was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: