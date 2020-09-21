Exclusive Interviews
EXCLUSIVE: Gabby Barrett Dishes On “I Hope” Remix, Pregnancy Cravings, & More!

Gabby Barrett

Source: Provided by Warner Records / Warner Records

You can’t go anywhere without hearing Gabby Barrett’s smash hit, “I Hope.”  I’ll admit it, I am guilty of belting it off key, as if I’m really going through it.  I got a chance to connect with Gabby for a bit on IG Live a few days ago, and she is literally the sweetest!  Turns out we have a few things in common, like we both got married outside of barns!

Gabby dishes on her recent performance at the ACM’s, her dream collaborations, how Charlie Puth hopped on the “I Hope” remix, and her pregnancy cravings.  Check out the chat below!

