Marvel Just Announced The New Release Dates For MCU’s Phase Four Movies

I’m so disappointed! 2020 is officially the year without a new Marvel movie.

On Wednesday, Disney delayed its entire slate of upcoming feature films, including Marvel releases.

Here are the updated Phase 4 release dates in the wake of both Black Widow’s original shift to November, and its push into 2021. This means essentially every MCU movie for the next couple of years has been pushed back! Welp it’s time to memorise these all over again:

WandaVision (TBA 2020)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TBC 2021)

The Black Widow movie (May 7, 2021)

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021)

Loki TV show (Spring 2021)

What If…? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye series (Fall 2021)

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (December 17, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

-Black Widow –

Black Widow, which was originally supposed to premiere in May 2020, will now open on May 7, 2021. Black Widow follows Natasha as she travels to Budapest and confronts her past while also dealing with some classic Marvel villains, like Taskmaster. Alongside Scarlett Johansson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O.T. Fagbenle. Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland, making her the first solo female director in the MCU.

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings –

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was originally scheduled for early 2021, will now be in theaters on July 9, 2021. While not much is known about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings right now, the film will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, from the series Kim’s Convenience. Simu will also be joined by Awkwafina and Tony Leung, and the film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

-Eternals-

Eternals will now hopefully open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Eternals will feature a new team of superheroes in the MCU. Following Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals will come out of hiding and be forced to confront an ancient enemy, the Deviants. Eternals has a stacked cast, which includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan. The film is also directed by Chloé Zhao, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for her film Nomadland.

With these new release dates, we can probably expect that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2 will be pushed back in order to accommodate the new timeline.

Disney and Marvel are also figuring out how to proceed with Black Panther 2 following Chadwick Boseman’s death. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Disney sources say the company is processing its grief and that its focus at this stage is to pay tribute to Boseman and not on the making of a Black Panther sequel.”

Regardless of what the future holds we can still get excited about these upcoming movies!!! Even if we have to wait just a little bit longer for them.

