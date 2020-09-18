WATCH: Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ Short Film

Lady Gaga is getting personal in her latest work of art.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Grammy winner released a powerful new short film for her song “911” on YouTube.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” Lady Gaga shared on Instagram. “I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

“Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth,” she continued. “Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.”

The video opens with Gaga in unnamed sandy dunes. Wherever they may be, it looks like a futuristic version of the Middle Ages. Gaga chants out the verses among costume change after costume change, hairstyle after hairstyle.

Setting the manic mood, it’s as if there’s a whole tribe of many different Gagas singing lyrics such as “I have heard enough of these voices/Almost like I have no choice” and “My biggest enemy is me/Pop a 911.”

Then, just when it seems Gaga is stabbed through the heart toward the end, there’s a surprise twist: The video flashes to a whole different Gaga — as she fights for her life after a gruesome car crash. She is in a more recognizable world, surrounded by visual hints of the desert-y one: The man who stabs her chest in her apparent dream is now using a defibrillator on her.

The short film was filmed safely during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Lady Gaga confirmed that nobody got sick during the production.

“911” is a song featured on Lady Gaga’s sixth album titled Chromatica. And it’s just one of the many ways the singer has brought awareness to mental health.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the 34-year-old opened up about her experience with therapy when she struggled with her happiness.

“I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga—and then I would get depressed,” she explained to the publication. “I was peeling all the layers of the onion in therapy so as you dig deeper, you get closer to the core, and the core of the onion stinks.”

Lady Gaga added, “If there’s one glimmer inside you, celebrate it. When you find another one, celebrate it. One more? Call a friend: ‘I did this today. I’m winning.'”