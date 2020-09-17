WATCH: Carole Baskin’s Extremely Chaotic DWTS Performance

Carole Baskins DWTS debut defiantly fits 2020s crazy theme

On Monday, the “Tiger King” star, 59, received the lowest scores during the Season 29 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” receiving a total of 11 points out of a possible 30 after her Paso dance to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” with partner Pasha Pashkov.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba summed up pretty much everyone’s feelings “Carole Baskin just danced the Paso doble to ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ everyone. I’m still gathering myself.” But like SAME.

Baskin leaned into what has made her such a recognizable figure. She wore an all-animal print outfit, danced to a song about tigers, made her partner Pasha Pashkov a flower crown, and addressed the audience as “all you cool cats and kittens.” That could go a long way with getting fans to vote for her this season, which will help them not get eliminated from the show.

Baskin’s night also took an unexpected turn outside the ballroom. The family of Carole Baskin’s missing millionaire ex-husband aired a commercial during her “Dancing With The Stars” debut, demanding answers about his disappearance.

“We need to know what happened to our father,” Lewis’ eldest daughter, Donna, said in the ad.

John M. Phillips, the family’s attorney, also appeared on-screen with the siblings, along with Lewis’ former assistant, Anne McQueen. “Don Lewis mysterious disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” Phillips said in the clip.

The Lewis family also mentioned a $100,000 reward had been funded, and that a tipline is also available.

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic has accused Baskin of harming Lewis, which she has denied multiple times.

