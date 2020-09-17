Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Katy Perry has obtained a restraining order against a man she claims has been stalking her and making terrifying “death threats” on social media.

In the restraining order petition, the new mom claimed that William Terry, a man who is believed to be homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan, has been harassing her and her family.

Katy states that on Aug. 3, 2020 the man attempted to enter her property by falsely claiming to her security team that he had been invited to her home. Then a month later, on Sept. 8, the man allegedly “jumped the fence” of Katy’s Beverly Hills, Calif. home, where he was placed under citizen’s arrest. Perry, her family and her staff were all home during the incident, she said.

“In addition to his attempts to make physical entry to my home,” Katy writes, “Terry has also posted death threats against my partner Orlando Bloom, stating that he wants to snap his neck.”

She continues, “Terry is a dangerous man and we are in need of an order of protection that prohibits him from coming into proximity of me, my partner, our children, our home, or any place we occupy.” A judge signed off on the protective order, which requires William Terry to stay at least 100 yards away from Katy, Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and Orlando’s 9-year-old son Flynn. The order also applies to Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr. The man is prohibited from contacting Katy, either directly or indirectly through social media, and must not harass or threaten the singer. The temporary restraining order is in effect until Oct. 8, at which point a hearing will take place.

Now, despite the criminal trespass case against him, Perry said she is fearful that he will return to her home.

A hearing to make the order permanent has been set for Oct. 8.

