Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B’s Divorce with Offset

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday Sept. 14. A hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for Nov. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST. The “WAP” rapper, 27, and Migos member, 28, share a daughter, 2-year-old Kulture. The couple married in a secret ceremony on Sept. 20, 2017. Cardi didn’t confirm their nuptials until nearly a year later when she was pregnant with her baby girl.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” She is asking for child support from Offset and hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

Their relationship has been pretty rocky from the start. Cardi publicly called out Offset for cheating on her while they were married. But after Offset publicly pleaded with his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating, they both agreed to work on things for their daughter.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she recalled to Vogue for her and Kulture’s 2019 cover story.

“But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Apparently, they had a different conversation this time.

The “WAP” rapper set everything straight during an Instagram Live on Friday, Sept. 18 where she talked about more details of her divorce.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi told her millions of followers, per People. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

While the 27-year-old star admitted she and and Offset has troubles before she explained that it was different this time around.

“This time, I wasn’t crying,” she began, “Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating…”

“I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie,” she added. “That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

Cardi decided to end her relationship because of the bickering. “I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she put it simply. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

“When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be…,” she went on, adding, “Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f–king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi said once more. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

At this time, Offset has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: