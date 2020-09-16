Entertainment News
WATCH: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer dropped!!!

Hi I will 1000% be here for all the new Baby Yoda content! I am so excited for the new season of The Mandalorian!!!

A two-minute trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ features X-wing fighters, Stormtroopers and a butt-kicking Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his precious partner, Baby Yoda. “Wherever I go, he goes,” the bounty hunter is heard saying (Someone put that on a shirt for me!)

Eerie and suspenseful, the trailer brings viewers back to the magic of the Star Wars universe but does drop small nuggets of information that secure Baby Yoda’s prominence through future storylines. In a voiceover, the bounty hunter is asked to reunite the green character “with its own kind” (The Jedi) to a location which he must figure out on his own.

Season one of the series earned a whopping 15 nominations at this Sunday’s 2020 Emmys, including the nod for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Esposito’s Moff Gideon.

The series  will feature several new cast members this season, including Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson (as Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison and WWE star Sasha Banks. In the spring, creator Jon Favreau also announced that a third season is in the works.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” premieres Friday, Oct. 30, on Disney+.

