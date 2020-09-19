Remember, Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Indiana voters can also vote before Election Day through a process called absentee in-person voting. The period for absentee in-person voting runs from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to Monday, November 2, 2020, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

You will need to show a photo ID to vote in Indiana. Your photo ID must display your name, and expiration date (can be current or expired sometime after Nov 6, 2018), and be issued by the State of Indiana or the US government. Acceptable forms include:

Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued photo ID card

Military ID; or US Passport.

A student ID from an Indiana State school may be used if it meets the above requirements.

A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes.

If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail, you will also need to provide proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include (must show current name and current address): Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued ID card; any current and valid photo ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents.

Voters without ID: If you are unable or unwilling to present ID meeting these requirements, you may cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you have until noon 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board and either provide the necessary documentation or affirm one of the law’s exemptions applies to you.

Vote early at one of these convenient IndyVOTES centers IndyVOTES technology allows Marion County voters flexibility on where they cast their ballot. Early Vote Centers for the General Election are the following:

· Indianapolis City-County Building

· Krannert Park Community Center

· MSD Lawrence Admin Building

· Perry Township Government Center

· St Luke’s UMC

· Warren Township Government Center

Early Voting Centers In Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com

