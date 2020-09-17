Go Find … Something You Hate

Nick issued the challenge and this one could get some people in trouble.. Go find something of your significant other’s that YOU CAN’T STAND!

They were only supposed to bring ONE thing but someone came back with several items!

VIDEO

AUDIO

