J-Si had a big “told ya so!” moments with his kids! Part-Time Justin takes on several washing machines!

Plus, has Ana cracked the code and found the perfect snack? And did you really skip homeschool?

Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Today’s The Big Day

KKMS Daily News: Kellie Has The Virus!

KKMS Daly News: Producer Trey’s Letter To His Son

KKMS Daily News: More Laundry Problems News was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: