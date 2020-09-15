Dr. Oz On His New Season, Coronavirus Vaccines & More! [INTERVIEW]

Dr. Oz is kicking off the 12th season of his show and he’s highlighting some humanitarians! Plus, he gives us his hot take on the vaccine trials. Will the vaccine be safe enough to take it?

