“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion will be available on Airbnb!

Next time you’re planning a weekend getaway, consider staying at the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion,” now being listed on Airbnb to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. The iconic home was made available to lucky guests for only $30 a night, a collaboration between Will Smith himself at the owners of the Brentwood, California home.

The “Fresh Prince” himself, Will Smith, announced the new Airbnb listing on Instagram. Smith and his on-screen sidekick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, posed for a photo outside the iconic L.A. mansion, which was used for the exterior shots of the home on the show. While the exterior will be familiar to fans, the interior might be a little foreign, because even though Will and his team arranged the home to be reminiscent of the show, the show was actually primarily filmed on sets.

The inside of the home features “bold graffiti art” and “posh interiors,” according to Airbnb. The rental will be available to book on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. However, only groups of two are permitted and they must be L.A. County residents.

The price might sound cheap, but it has significance — $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says. “The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room.”

Perks of the stay include throwback music on classic turntables, a fully stocked-closet, and a virtual welcome from DJ Jazzy Jeff himself.

To pay homage to Smith’s hometown, Philadelphia, Philly cheesesteaks “served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury — auntie and uncle not included,” Airbnb added.

COVID-19 rules will be in place and Airbnb says the home will be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules and consistent with the company’s enhanced cleaning protocol.

The Airbnb stays will become available at 11 a.m. PT on September 29. Airbnb says it is also making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, “to celebrate the feeling of family and community Will Smith and friends brought to all of us.”

