The former senior editor at RottenTomatoes.com joined the show to talk about “The Package” movie from Netflix, “Bad Education” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery”…

Watch the trailers below!

VIDEOS

MORE GRAE DRAKE

Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘Project Power’ & ‘Boys State’

Grae Drake’s Movie Recommendations: ‘Bugsy Malone,’ ‘Border,’ & ‘Dave Made A Maze’

Grae Drake’s Movie Review

Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Package,’ ‘Bad Education’ & ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: