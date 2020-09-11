Radio One Exclusives
Cardi B Reacts To Starbucks “WAP” Coffee

The WAP TikTok dances have been everywhere on the internet but now theirs WAP coffee?!

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have inspired a whole movement that went further than the music. The WAP TikTok dances have been everywhere on the internet but now theirs WAP coffee?!

A local Starbucks in Philadelphia has made a “WAP” coffee.

Well, that is creative, to say the least. The WAP coffee has White Mocha, Almond Milk & Pumpkin Spice. See what they did there?

Cardi got wind of the Starbucks newest coffee and chimed in.

The Fox 29 morning crew once again have gone viral creating a hilarious moment tasting the WAP coffee. Somebody get Cardi a venti WAP right away!

[caption id="attachment_3218736" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Fox 29 reporter Alex Holley has not only been serving the Philadelphia region with news but now with LOOKS! Beyonce has recently hit us with the ‘Black Is King‘ visual to leave us breathless. During Holley’s report, the camera caught her by surprise dancing to the music video. This left us with a hilarious moment on live television when Alex found out the camera was on her while she was getting her dance on. https://www.instagram.com/p/CDugxCpndfq/ The funny moment of Alex Holley dancing went viral throughout the weekend. The Philadelphia reporter chose to take it up a notch and came on the show Monday morning dressed EXACTLY like Beyonce in the Black Is King video! It is safe to say she killed it because she once again has the people talking…or drooling either or Ms. Holley has been the topic of conversation. Check out some of the reactions below of Alex Holley’s Beyonce impression! RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding RELATED: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Cardi B Reacts To Starbucks “WAP” Coffee  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

