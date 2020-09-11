Entertainment News
People are calling Dr.Phil this and he wants them to stop!!!

People this is why we can’t have nice things on the internet!!!! Y’all need to CHILLLL

Dr. Phil is best known for his inspirational words of wisdom as our favorite straight-talking psychologist BUT he is not a fan of the new pet name bestowed on him by his TikTok followers. Fans of the TV doctor have taken to calling him “daddy” on TikTok (insert facepalm emoji.)

What’s so funny about referring to Dr. Phil as “daddy” is that the word has sexual connotations in its modern usage. One person who is not finding it funny is “Daddy” Phil himself who has scolded his followers on TikTok.

“You have to stop commenting ‘Daddy’ on all over my post,” he said. “I ain’t your daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I ain’t your daddy. And your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt.”

He added: “I appreciate the support but …eh..it’s a little weird. But I appreciate your support.”

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments feature fans still calling him daddy, and the video is likely to incur something of a Streisand effect.

The video has made it to Twitter where internet users are finding the whole thing hilarious.

 

 

Close