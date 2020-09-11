One Direction fans are after James Corden!

Hell hath no fury like a One Direction fan scorned.
James Corden has incurred the wrath of content-starved One Direction fans after a producer on his show teased releasing old footage of the boyband.
The Late Late Show caught fans’ attention Wednesday when producer Ben Winston, teased some unseen footage of the group’s Carpool Karaoke from 2015. Responding to a 2017 tweet by a One Direction fan which read, “Now can you confirm you’ll release the 1D McDonald’s footage,” Winston replied, “Ok. Tonight,” before deleting the tweet, but not long before his name started trending worldwide
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, made an appearance on the segment five years ago and it is to-date, the most watched Carpool Karaoke, with fans long begging to see unseen footage of a the lads’ trip to a McDonalds at the time.
His tease came amid fan calls to commemorate the rumor-fueling 10-year anniversary of the Brit-pop group. Which left their die-hard fans hoping for some sort of reunion or event to mark the occasion. Unfortunately, Ben deleted the Tweet (it can still be viewed here) sparking a massive backlash from the 1D die-hards, who felt as if they’d been punked.
Corden has since alluded to his failure to reunite the band in a Tweet teasing Wednesday’s monologue.
Corden also joked about how hundreds of fans have asked him to “kidnap” the boys in an effort to get the band back together. “The more people ask me to kidnap the boys, the less likely I am to do it,” he joked.