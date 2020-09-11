One Direction fans are after James Corden!

Hell hath no fury like a One Direction fan scorned.

James Corden has incurred the wrath of content-starved One Direction fans after a producer on his show teased releasing old footage of the boyband.

The Late Late Show caught fans’ attention Wednesday when producer Ben Winston, teased some unseen footage of the group’s Carpool Karaoke from 2015. Responding to a 2017 tweet by a One Direction fan which read, “Now can you confirm you’ll release the 1D McDonald’s footage,” Winston replied, “Ok. Tonight,” before deleting the tweet, but not long before his name started trending worldwide

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, made an appearance on the segment five years ago and it is to-date, the most watched Carpool Karaoke, with fans long begging to see unseen footage of a the lads’ trip to a McDonalds at the time.

His tease came amid fan calls to commemorate the rumor-fueling 10-year anniversary of the Brit-pop group. Which left their die-hard fans hoping for some sort of reunion or event to mark the occasion. Unfortunately, Ben deleted the Tweet (it can still be viewed here) sparking a massive backlash from the 1D die-hards, who felt as if they’d been punked.

james corden is once again proof, all men do is lie. pic.twitter.com/spStz1GTbM — 𝐢𝐯𝐲¹ᴰ loves cth (@AD0REOT5) September 10, 2020

BEN WINSTON AND JAMES CORDEN YOU BETTER RELEASE THE MCDONALDS FOOTAGE BEFORE MY THERAPIST HEARS ABOUT YOU pic.twitter.com/dphHD2qaYA — tori king (@TekJingles) September 10, 2020

if james corden doesn’t give us any content we will be cancelling the late late show😌 pic.twitter.com/NRknY89c0m — lyndsey ミ☆ (@harryswrl) September 10, 2020

Remember when we genuinely thought that the boys were going to reunite with James Corden on the late late show for our 10 year anniversary and all we got was a website (that was broken for like 2 days) and 15 seconds of mcdonalds footage 2 months later 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/EwdMBxmk2Y — ⭐️ Brooklyn – B&H2020 ⭐️ (@hazyhoranxx) September 10, 2020

Corden has since alluded to his failure to reunite the band in a Tweet teasing Wednesday’s monologue.

Guys, we all love the One Direction boys–but James isn't gonna commit a multitude of international crimes to get them back together, alright? pic.twitter.com/9Pj0DuXwCg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 10, 2020

Corden also joked about how hundreds of fans have asked him to “kidnap” the boys in an effort to get the band back together. “The more people ask me to kidnap the boys, the less likely I am to do it,” he joked.

