Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources

Taking control of your mental health is important but can sometimes be a struggle, especially during the pandemic and current events. RadioNOW 100.9 has gathered some resources to help you on your journey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to the Crisis Textline at 741741.

Locally here in Indianapolis, you can call Families First‘s crisis line at (317) 251-7575 or Text CSIS to 839863.

Also here locally, you can visit bewellindiana.com.

To learn more about navigating a mental health crisis, you can download the guide in English or Spanish from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on their website.

For our LGBTQ listeners under 25, you can call The Trevor Project TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386, text START at 678-678 or chat online.

Want to learn more about mental health and how quarantine and life plays into it? Check out our Coping with Quarantine series with Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli. Search “Coping” on the site to see all the videos.

Indy’s Connection host Emily Metheny covers mental health and suicide prevention regularly on her show. You can listen to the most recent show with Families First here and see past posts by searching “Indy’s Connection” on the site.

Some super dope apps:

Virtual Hope Box – App or Play Store

My3 – App or Play Store

You can see more apps from our post last year here.

Helpful Resource Links:

teenlineonline.org

https://twloha.com/

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: