Kellie SLAYS with her advice today… Find out why someone needs to reevaluate their behavior, and why she suggests that you put him in jail!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: The COVID Rut

Love Letters To Kellie: Let Her Go!

Love Letters To Kellie: Punished For A Previous Relationship Crime

Love Letters To Kellie: “Get Him Arrested” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: