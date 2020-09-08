Turn Up Energy Bites!

Part-Time Justin teaches us to turn up with a healthy snack and how to successfully get out of a bad conversation.

INGREDIENTS

1 ¼ cups of oatmeal

½ cups of peanut butter

½ cup of toasted coconut shavings

½ cup of chocolate chips

2-3 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of flaxseeds

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

