2020 just got weirder: Carole Baskin joins ‘DWTS’ cast

Of course Carole Baskin is going to be on Dancing with the stars! The Tiger King star is one of the celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball trophy on the upcoming season.

In a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website, it was revealed that Baskin originally turned down an offer from DWTS due to her lack of experience on the dance floor, but her daughter Jamie Veronica Murdock convinced her to change her mind.

“I’m going to put my heart and soul into winning the Mirror Ball because the longer I can stay on the show, the more the plight of big cats will be kept in the public eye,” Baskin explained. “I’m hoping that seeing me go way out of my comfort zone will encourage everyone to call their Senators and House members in support of our bill at BigCatAct.com.”

Introducing your #DWTS 2020 Cast 🎉 Join us LIVE in the ballroom September 14 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HvbdQemIPa — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 2, 2020

Announced on Wednesday, the rest of the lineup includes “Backstreet Boys” member AJ McLean, Netflix’s “Cheer” head coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, NBA player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, “The Real” host Jeannie Mai, and “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Chrishell Stause.

This season’s professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. The celebrity and dancer pairings will be revealed in the premiere episode.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the upcoming season, after longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.

Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars will premiere Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

