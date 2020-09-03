Taco Bell is Eliminating More Menu Items

Taco Bell has broken my heart more times than the boys have, I can’t help but feel attacked with the loss of the Mexican Pizza. This is the SECOND time in LESS THAN THREE months that T-bell has announced the removal of certain menu items.

Beginning November 5, Taco Bell will be dropping Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo and shredded chicken from the menu. Taco Bell assured fans on Thursday that this is the final time this year that it will change its menu, and the removals will “make room for new innovations.”

Last month, Taco Bell got rid of about dozen items including the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme and the Beefy Fritos Burrito. The company explained in July that this was necessary to “create a more efficient Taco Bell experience” during the pandemic.

Starting Nov. 5, Taco Bell will be getting rid of the following items:

Mexican pizza

pico de gallo

shredded chicken

The chain says by getting rid of its Mexican Pizza, it will cut down on the packaging it uses for the menu item.

The Mexican Pizza combo will be replaced with a Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme combo.

Taco Bell says fresh tomatoes will be replacing its pico de gallo. The Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt will also be off the menu by Nov. 5.

But with these losses come new items, such as the Chicken Chipotle Melt, the Dragonfruit Freeze and green sauce.

