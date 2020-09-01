Chloe
8 Songs I’m Obsessed with Thanks to TikTok

Hi, my names Chloe and I am slightly addicted to TikTok. For real though! I am on the app so often some of the icons have been burnt into my phone screen (don’t tell my mum!)

I know that some of these people were famous and well know before TikTok but these songs were all new to me. SO keep in mind that this list includes artists that are well know as well as new artists you might not have heard of!

1. Heartbreak Hotel – Abigail Barlow

2. Vices – Mothica 

3. Sorry Now – Crimson Apple 

4. Electric Love – BØRNS

5. Lemons – Brye

6. Dandelions – Ruth B.

7. Maniac – Conan Gray 

8. Are You Bored Yet – Wallows

 

Music , TikTok

Close