WATCH: Bond’s Back with a new ‘No Time To Die’ trailer!

Not even a global pandemic can stop James Bond! We’re only a couple of months away from the release of No Time To Die, the 25th official Bond film and the last film with Daniel Craig as our favorite British spy.

The new trailer was dropped on Twitter Thursday morning…. and it did not disappoint!

This trailer has everything you’d expect in a Bond film. Exotic locations? Check. Car chase scenes? Of course. Beautiful women? Triple Check. Daring, dangerous stunts? Craig had to have ankle surgery after he was injured during the stunts filmed in Jamaica.

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

The film is finally set to hit cinemas in November, after several pandemic fueld stalls.

The original premiere was set for March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall, with a US release date set for April 10. However that changed when a couple popular fan sites published a joint open letter to the film’s producers citing public-safety concerns.

“It is by no means easy to say this: The release of ‘No Time To Die’ should be postponed…It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events . . . It’s just a movie.”

The film’s plot finds Bond’s “retirement” in Jamaica cut short when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) reaches out for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist, which results in 007 squaring off with villain Safin, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux and Naomie Harris. New additions include Ana De Armas, who also starred opposite Craig in “Knives Out” and Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, a fellow MI6 agent who will take the 007 codename while Bond is off duty.

