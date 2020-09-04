EXCLUSIVE: DJ Indiana Jones & DJ Gabby Love Talk New Music With Jackson Wang

We’re pretty big fans of Jackson Wang here at RadioNOW 100.9! Surely you’ve heard us play his hit, “100 Ways.” Well, our very own DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love recently hopped on Zoom for an exclusive interview with Jackson. They discussed a little bit of everything including: fencing, his single “100 Ways,” his new single with Galantis, “Pretty Please” and how his love for Hong Kong films inspired the music video. Check out their conversation below!

You can check out Jackson Wang’s music below, and catch DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love on RadioNOW 100.9 every weeknight from 7pm to midnight.

RELATED:

EXCLUSIVE: Jules Talks With Trevor Daniel About How He’s Spending Time In Quarantine

EXCLUSIVE: Jules Talks Musical Journey, Tour Life, & More with Lennon Stella

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: