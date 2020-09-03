Kellie Rasberry knows exactly who set her up to take the fall! Big Al makes a desperate plea! And J-Si denies his daughter on her birthday.. but for a very good reason!

Ana asked but did she really want to hear the answer? Plus, Madison Beer talked about her new album!

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s “Theory” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

